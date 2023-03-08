Does Brock Lesnar have a better UFC record than Jon Jones? Comparing their legendary careers

Brock Lesnar's UFC record may be impressive for some, considering he also had a four-fight win streak against some of the most legendary heavyweights in the company. However, that is still incomparable to current UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

Lesnar's first UFC fight was in 2008, losing against Frank Mir. The former's next four fights will result in wins and three of them were even championship bouts, successfully defending them against the likes of Mir and Shane Carwin before losing to Cain Velasquez. His latest win in 2016 against Mark Hunt was overturned into a No Contest. In total, Brock had four wins, three losses, and one NC.

Although Jon mostly fought as a light heavyweight, his opponents were no jokes. Out of 23 fights in the UFC, he lost only once due to a disqualification in 2009. However, his second fight against Daniel Cormier in 2017 was overturned to a No Contest. Some of the fighters Jon fought in his career are Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson, Dominick Reyes, and more. From the looks of it, Jones has a better UFC record than Lesnar.

After spending most of his years as a light heavyweight, Jon Jones successfully moved up wot heavyweight. He recently defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to become the new champion of the aforementioned division.

Jon Jones wants to be part of Brock Lesnar's UFC record

The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE after leaving the UFC. Although he returned to MMA in 2016, a return to the sport is not something he's interested in now since he's "too old." However, that didn't stop Jones from voicing out a potential dream fight.

Prior to UFC 285, Jones shared that Brock Lesnar was his dream opponent. Sharing that although the latter is not the most technical fighter, he brings in a large audience and it would benefit both of them financially.

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool. Brock isn't the most technical guy but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me and it would have been one of those really cool David vs. Goliath situations (...) I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team financially that would have been massive (...) Never say never. Brock, if you're out there."

If Brock Lesnar is truly done with MMA, a face-off in WWE is still a possibility, just like with Cain Velasquez. Still, with Jones now a champion once again, it might take a while before that happens. It remains to be seen if both heavyweights will ever meet each other in the octagon or in the ring.

