Will Daniel Cormier's WWE WrestleMania 39 inclusion lead to a Brock Lesnar match? Analyzing possibilities

It was recently announced that UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will be present in the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event, wherein Brock Lesnar will also be there. Although both former MMA fighters have different roles on the show, some fans have been wondering if it could possibly lead to something more.

As previously announced, DC will lead the coverage of the April premium live event for ESPN. He expressed his excitement and even hinted at other future endeavors with the sport. During the announcement, he even joked that he would "smack" Lesnar if they crossed paths.

If a match between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar is planned, it may take a while. According to Daniel, he is not closing the door with a WWE match against The Beast Incarnate, but the former needs to get in shape first since he has been retired for a while.

"I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that," Cormier said. "The door is not closed on anything right now in my life... I’m still at an age where there are some opportunities, but those opportunities need to start now if they’re going to be something I pursue." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Daniel Cormier is no complete stranger to WWE. Aside from being an avid fan of the sport, he was also the special guest referee between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's match at last year's Extreme Rules.

Daniel Cormier may need to spend more time in WWE before fighting Brock Lesnar

The UFC Hall of Famer and the fans watching had a memorable time during his time as a referee. However, it looks like he still needs to spend more time in the wrestling ring before facing Brock Lesnar.

Before coming out for the 2022 Extreme Rules match, Daniel Cormier shared that he felt nervous and even forgot the ending of the match, but luckily it didn't affect the bout. Still, this proves that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion might need some time to get used to the new environment if he decides to make a transition.

"I was in the back and I was nervous, because obviously you know the outcome, I started forgetting the match, I was like oh my goodness. I forgot the [ending], I was so nervous bro, but once I walked out there bro, it was so fun! The energy of the crowd, is like second to none."

Brock Lesnar is not new to fighting former UFC fighters in WWE, just like he did in the past with Cain Velasquez. It remains to be seen if both men will ever meet inside the squared circle.

