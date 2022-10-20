UFC Hall of Famer and WWE megafan Daniel Cormier has praised The Bloodline's Sami Zayn for his recent work both in the ring and on the mic.

On the September 23rd edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns officially confirmed Sami Zayn as the newest member of his faction. He branded Zayn as the honorary Uce, essentially making the Canadian a part of the Samoan wrestling family.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show Daniel Cormier, who recently appeared for WWE as a special guest referee at Extreme Rules, was quick to praise the group as a whole, especially Sami Zayn.

"It felt like they were forcing [Roman] to get there until they allowed him to be who he is. I think Vince had this idea of who he wanted Roman Reigns to be and when he finally, finally, like, let go of that idea and said, 'Go and be you,' he's become this ... Jey Uso plays the jealous cousin better than anyone and it's going to happen where they're going to kick his ass. He's going get out there for Sami Zayn, who's doing some of the best work in his entire career. He's hilarious." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Roman Reigns gifting Zayn the Honoray Uce title and T-Shirt has been revered by many to be WWE's best segment and storyline of the year. That, in part, is due to the incredible work done by Sami himself.

WWE Hall of Famer says there is nothing better in pro wrestling than The Bloodline

With Roman holding the Undisputed WWE Universal title and The Usos the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions, the faction has a stranglehold over almost the entire company.

During a recent episode of the Oh..You Didn't Know Podcast on AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer and DX member Road Dogg applauded the efforts made by the group.

"Man, The Bloodline is so cool right now. There's nothing better in the world of sports entertainment or professional wrestling than Sami Zayn and the Bloodline. It's the best thing going. It was almost like, 'What do you need DX for?' These guys are the cat's pajamas, and they are today. We were 25 years ago and these cats are today." [H/T Sportskeeda]

The Bloodline's next big challenge comes on November 5th as Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia against Logan Paul.

