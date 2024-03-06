Does Cody Rhodes have heat with rumored WWE signee Tama Tonga? Exploring their past

Cody Rhodes has several rivals in WWE right now. He is currently feuding with The Bloodline and is also not on good terms with 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match winner Drew McIntyre.

For the second year in a row, The American Nightmare will main event WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is also expected to team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a high-stakes Tag Team match on night one of the Show of Shows.

Another one of Cody Rhodes' former rivals may be headed to WWE soon. The name in question is Tama Tonga, who recently parted ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling and was one of the founding members of The Bullet Club, a faction Rhodes joined after he left WWE in 2016.

In 2018, there was an internal power struggle within The Bullet Club as Cody Rhodes did not see eye to eye with Kenny Omega, who was leading the faction since the start of 2016.

The Bullet Club Civil War storyline ended when Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Haku attacked Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes, declaring themselves the real Bullet Club.

Since then, Cody Rhodes and Tama Tonga have taken shots at each other on social media occasionally.

It does not seem like the two stars have any heat with each other in real life, and they probably want to continue making their on-screen rivalry from the past still look legit to fans.

Tama Tonga could join The Bloodline and attack Cody Rhodes to make his WWE debut

Tama Tonga is the nephew and adopted son of WWE legend Haku, who is from the same island as 'High Chief' Peter Maivia, the Patriarch of the Anoa'i family.

The 41-year-old has talked about his desire to work with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the past, so it is possible that they cross paths in WWE at some point.

The Wrestling Observer reported last week that the Stamford-based promotion has considered adding the former IWGP Tag Team Champion to The Bloodline.

According to the report, Tonga is considered “family” by Reigns and The Rock, so the idea of him joining the faction “in some form down the line” is being discussed.

It is possible that he helps The Tribal Chief retain his title against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL, or shows up after the Show of Shows to cause trouble for his former stablemate.

It is unknown if Tonga will head to NXT first or join the main roster directly, but him being involved with The Bloodline and Rhodes would draw a lot of attention from the fans.

