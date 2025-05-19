Does Dominik Mysterio have real-life heat with WWE star Penta? Likely truth revealed after his shocking words

Dominik Mysterio and Penta are currently involved in a heated feud on Monday Night RAW. They faced each other at Backlash earlier this month for the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio went off on the luchador following the match with some nasty remarks, raising eyebrows. Fans have been wondering whether there is any real-life heat between the two stars.
Well, it does not look like that. Penta and Dominik Mysterio do not have any animosity in real life. Their on-screen tension is purely a product of WWE's expert storytelling. Both superstars, especially Mysterio, remain strictly in their on-screen character even behind the scenes.
"Dirty" Dom's gimmick is all about trash-talking his opponents and bragging about his skills. All the comments he has been making of late about Penta are only to enhance the ongoing storyline. Moreover, most WWE stars are good friends in real life, and they spend quality time backstage, unlike what they show on TV.
The former AEW star recently made a post on social media where he acknowledged Dominik Mysterio's growth. Penta also declared that their rivalry will last forever. Although this does not highlight their personal bond, it does reflect that Penta has respect for "Dirty" Dom. Besides, Mysterio is a vicious heel, while El Zero Miedo is portraying a true babyface.
Such banter helps them solidify their characters on Monday Night RAW and capture fans' attention.
Do Dominik Mysterio and Penta share distant family ties?
Penta and Dominik Mysterio are two of the most prominent Latino figures in professional wrestling right now. They belong to the Mexican heritage, with great lucha libre influence on their careers. However, there is no family relationship between Penta and Dominik.
While they do share similarities, their connection is limited to WWE's realm. Dominik Mysterio is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and part of the legendary wrestling family that includes his uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr.
Penta's only relationship known to the public is with his younger brother, Rey Fenix, who currently performs on the SmackDown brand. Their family details are kept private, but it is very clear that they have no relationship with the Mysterios. However, The Master of the 619 has shown a lot of respect for both Penta and Rey Fenix in past interviews.
Rey has spoken highly of the duo's talent and what they bring to the ring, which just goes to show the mutual respect between some of the best luchadors in the business.