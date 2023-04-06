Does Eddie Guerrero's daughter still compete in the ring? Exploring Shaul Guerrero's wrestling career and more

Eddie Guerrero is a legendary name in the wrestling business, but when wrestling runs in the family, it’s hard to ignore the bitter truth: what if you’re not good enough? It’s absolutely just as brutal as any other form of entertainment where one is expected to live up to their parents in the same industry.

Even though talent isn’t passed down through generations, fans and audiences do not always manage to grasp that concept. As the daughter of someone as monumental as Eddie Guerrero, it was Shaul Guerrero's reality.

Eddie Guerrero’s daughter Shaul wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps with WWE, but the Stamford-based promotion didn't quite share her viewpoint. She signed with WWE in 2010 and left the company in 2014. She herself requested a release from her contract due to an eating disorder.

During her time with WWE, the company did not allow her to work with the family name. She revealed that the sports entertainment giant insisted that she use a pseudonym on the off-chance that she wasn’t able to capture the audience as well as her father had.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Shaul revealed that WWE asked her to work under the name Raquel Diaz during her time with the company’s developmental brands NXT and FCW. She briefly worked with the developmental brands before she left WWE.

“I remember being told, I’m not going to say by who, that if you suck, we can't drag your family's name in the mud. I’m like [shocked expression]. I understood that. Again, it’s like they never said I had to be as good as my dad, but there was always little things like that which are hard to ignore. That was day one."

Once she left WWE’s developmental brands owing to an eating disorder, Shaul Guerrero decided to work on the independent scene for a while, also working with AEW.

However, she hasn’t been a part of the pro wrestling industry in a while, and there’s no speculation for a predictable return either! On the other hand, she has quite the reputation on TikTok, and has used that social media platform to rake up a fanbase and followers.

The relationship between Eddie Guerrero and Shaul Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero was a household name in the pro wrestling industry, and his tragic passing in 2005 cemented him as an eternally beloved legend. So, when Eddie Guerrero’s daughter worked with WWE, she already had a reputation to live up to. Unfortunately, the industry her father made him name in wasn't in the cards for Shaul.

After four years with the Stamford-based company, she called it quits.

Shaul Guerrero reportedly did not have the best of relationships with her legendary father. She revealed that their relationship wasn't what some would expect for a father and daughter. The WWE Legend passed away when she was just 15.

Currently, Shaul Guerrero is quite the star on the social media platform TikTok, and is a burlesque dancer as well.

