John Cena took the WWE Universe by storm when he made his monumental return on the December 30th, 2022, edition of SmackDown. Not only did he appear in the hallowed squared circle after a long time, he also competed in a full-fledged match to entertain the crowd.

For those unaware, The Leader of The Cenation made a surprise appearance on the December 23rd edition of the blue brand to announce his participation alongside Kevin Owens the following week to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The babyface duo defeated The Bloodline in a tag team match.

WWE isn't the only place he has thrived in. He is also a successful Hollywood and TV actor by profession. Fans might wonder if Triple H's company still receives a share of his earnings.

Does John Cena pay WWE every time he works in TV and movies?

Although the 45-year-old star doesn't make frequent appearances as a professional wrestler anymore, WWE still owns the rights to his name. That's why the company gets a cut out of his Hollywood earnings.

What does John Cena think about WWE taking a cut from his movies and TV earnings?

On his 2006 appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Cena confirmed that the Stamford-based promotion still owns his name and would continue to get a chunk of his Hollywood and TV earnings.

Vince McMahon was the chairman of WWE at the time and indirectly owned John Cena's name. When asked if that fact bothers him, The Leader of The Cenation stated that he doesn't have a problem at all.

He believes that WWE made him the star that he is today and that he owes the company a cut from his earnings. The promotion rightfully deserves credit for making him a famous personality and was instrumental in him getting roles in popular Hollywood projects.

As of now, fans are anticipating the former face of the company to return for a match at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Do you think Cena will appear on WrestleMania Hollywood? If so, who do you think will be his opponent? Let us know in the comments section.

