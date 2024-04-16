Does Liv Morgan have backstage heat in WWE for legitimately injuring Rhea Ripley?

One of the most unfortunate incidents that recently took place in WWE was Rhea Ripley getting sidelined after suffering a legitimate injury. It happened last week when The Eradicator was ambushed by Liv Morgan backstage on Monday Night RAW.

Morgan's ruthless attack, which was supposed to be a part of the storyline, took a devastating turn, injuring Ripley's arm and putting her on the shelf. Quite often, such mishaps give rise to pandemonium, with fans turning on those superstars and blaming them for being at fault.

However, there is reportedly no backstage heat on Liv Morgan, as it was just an accident. The 29-year-old is not held responsible, as WWE is well aware of the fact that it was an unfortunate event. The injury is termed a freak accident and there are no negative reactions for the former SmackDown Women's Champion backstage.

During the attack last week on RAW, Liv Morgan launched Rhea Ripley into the wall, which led to this injury. While it was just supposed to look like a vicious attack from a bloodthirsty Morgan, it did take on a cruel shape, which was unintended. As a result, The Eradicator had to vacate her Women's World Championship.

WWE could continue the Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley storyline

While Rhea Ripley will be out of in-ring action for a long time, WWE could still capitalize on her injury angle by incorporating it into a storyline. Liv Morgan did exactly what she said she would do to exact revenge on The Eradicator, although it wasn't supposed to turn out the way it did.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old could still continue mentioning Ripley in subsequent episodes of RAW to catapult their animosity. WWE could keep showcasing this rivalry by involving Morgan simultaneously in other storylines until The Judgment Day member returns.

By the time Rhea Ripley returns, Liv Morgan could be standing at the top of the women's division with the Women's World Championship. This will give rise to a long-term storyline, culminating in a grand stage with both women battling each other to exact their revenge.

Not only will this give rise to a compelling feud in the women's division, but this rivalry will also transcend the heights of pro wrestling. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming time.

