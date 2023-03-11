Does Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame induction lead to his retirement this year?

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class on the latest episode of SmackDown. With three weeks to go until WrestleMania 39, the announcement came much later than usual.

Traditionally, WWE has announced inductees each week leading up to the Show of Shows. This year's event will take place in Los Angeles, California. Despite the show taking place in his home state, Rey Mysterio is not a happy man as he has had to deal with his ongoing feud with his son, Dominik.

With the announcement of an active superstar being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame coming as a shock to many, does that mean Mysterio could retire this year? His current angle will likely lead to a match against Dominik at WrestleMania 39. That match could be even more important if it leads to Rey's retirement. However, as of writing, there is no news regarding his retirement.

As Rey came out to the ring after the announcement of his induction, he was immediately interrupted by Judgment Day and Dominik. They once again called Rey a disgrace and how he didn't deserve the honor. Legado Del Fantasma then got themselves involved in the back-and-forth, leading to a match between the two factions.

Mysterio has been beloved for many years, and a potential match against Dominik would have more heat if a retirement stipulation were attached.

Rey Mysterio has wrestled for over three decades

The Biggest Little Man in wrestling history has been an active competitor for four decades. He first made his mark internationally as a member of WCW but became a legend as part of the WWE roster.

His current angle with Dominik and Judgment Day accuses Rey of caring more about his career over the years than his son. Dominik was used in a storyline feud against Eddie Guerrero, and this feud has even mentioned The Latino Heat at various points. On SmackDown, Dom even said that he should have been Eddie's son.

Rey Mysterio is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and a former WWE Champion. During his illustrious career that started in 1989, Rey has also won the Intercontinental Title, the Cruiserweight Title, and the Tag Team Championship on numerous occasions.

