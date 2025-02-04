Does Roman Reigns have real-life heat with Cody Rhodes in WWE? The truth revealed

Roman Reigns is one of Cody Rhodes’ biggest rivals since the latter returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare ended Roman's iconic 1316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows last year. The two teamed up at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE to battle Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare are two of the biggest stars in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Their supporters often argue about who is a bigger star. Fans also frequently wonder if Reigns and Rhodes have real-life heat. Both stars have made some comments against each other in the past that ignited questions among spectators about the possibility.

Despite speculation, the answer is no. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns do not have real-life heat. They have squashed the rumors in the past. In an interview with Flagrant last October, the host asked the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion if he has real-life issues with Reigns due to his negative comments against The Head of The Table when he was part of AEW. The American Nightmare said he and Roman have never talked about any of these things, suggesting their relationship is neutral.

Trending

Additionally, in an interview with SHAK Wrestling ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns clarified there is no heat between him and Rhodes behind the scenes, as many believe. He also called Cody a ''great champion.''

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Despite their heated rivalry last year, Cody gifted a custom-made Rolex watch to Roman ahead of WrestleMania XL Night Two. The OG Bloodline leader was even seen wearing the watch during the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Roman Reigns may miss the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE

The Undisputed Tribal Chief had a forgettable outing last Saturday, as he failed to win the Men’s Royal Rumble. To make matters worse, Seth Rollins launched an attack on Roman Reigns after they were eliminated simultaneously by CM Punk. The Visionary crushed Roman’s head twice with his signature Stomp.

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Michael Cole said that the OG Bloodline leader has sustained undisclosed injuries and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Following this unfortunate news, there’s a chance that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may miss the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. However, this is speculative at this point.

It remains to be seen if Reigns returns to live programming ahead of the upcoming event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback