Does Roman Reigns really feed the entire Anoa'i family? Remembering The Tribal Chief's words

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 and secured the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match against The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020. Following that, Jey Uso emerged as his first challenger for the title.

In the run-up to their title match at Clash of Champions 2020, The Tribal Chief constantly reminded Jey Uso about what Roman Reigns did for the Anoi’a Family. During one such episode of SmackDown, Reigns executed a Superman Punch on Uso before claiming that the Universal Championship not only puts food on his table for his children, but also on Jey Uso’s table for Uso’s children. In fact, at the time, he was adamant that Jey Uso would never take Reigns’ place as the Head of the Table.

It must be noted that this was kayfabe. While as a family, Reigns and Uso are quite close, Jey Uso reportedly gets a hefty amount of $250,000 and has a net worth of $2 Million. Furthermore, Jey Uso’s wife, Naomi, is also a successful pro-wrestler.

Nevertheless, as per the storyline, Jey Uso did acknowledge Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief, and continued to be by his side until Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns at Night of Champions 2023.

Jey Uso’s betrayal had a bigger impact on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

After enduring weeks of humiliation, Jimmy Uso snapped and betrayed Roman Reigns. However, Jey Uso still seemed skeptical about quitting The Bloodline.

However, on WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso decided to pick his brother over the Head of the Table. He Superkicked The Tribal Chief to mark the betrayal. Considering Jey Uso was the one who formed The Bloodline with Reigns, his betrayal shattered the possibility of the faction coming back together.

WWE has already booked a tag team match between The Usos and Reigns & Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023. Given that it’s been a while since anyone has pinned The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso can repeat history to become the first superstar since Corbin at TLC 2019 to pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes