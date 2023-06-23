Why is Solo Sikoa loyal to Roman Reigns but not his blood brothers, The Usos? The truth that hid in plain sight

Solo Sikoa surprised fans when he chose Roman Reigns over his blood brothers, The Usos, a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. The Enforcer took out Jimmy Uso with the Samoan Spike, leading fans to question his loyalty to the twins. It seems that Jimmy and Jey are to blame for their brother not siding with them in the Bloodline civil war.

During Solo Sikoa’s debut match on the November 2nd, 2021, episode of WWE NXT, Vic Joseph noted that "his family left him, and he had no choice but to fend for himself." Sikoa was even called the Street Champion during his time in the developmental brand. The Enforcer might still be harboring pent-up anger against The Usos for not being there for him when he needed them the most.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns crossed paths at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022. The Street Champion helped the Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in front of a capacity crowd at the September 3rd premium live event in Cardiff. The match also marked his main roster debut.

He once again proved his loyalty to Reigns when he took out Jimmy Uso on the Tribal Chief’s orders during the June 2nd, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He also tried to take down the twins after Jey Uso’s shocking betrayal last week on the blue brand. The angle drew huge overnight ratings for the show.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns to take on The Usos in a high-stakes match

Sikoa and Reigns were pitted against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

They will once again team up to take on The Usos in a huge tag team match at Money in the Bank next Saturday. Bragging rights are up for grabs at the July 1st premium live event.

