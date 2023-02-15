Does Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker come from the same city? Life before meeting The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker met even before the former became a WWE Superstar. Both of them may have attended the same college, but they didn't come from the same city.

Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker is from Jacksonville, Florida. Meanwhile, the WWE star is from Pensacola, Florida. They are currently residing in Tampa, Florida, along with their five children.

Galina and Roman met while attending the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. At the time, the latter was still eyeing a career in football. Becker, on the other hand, was also active in sports, as she was also part of the university's track and field team.

The couple had their first date on Valentine's Day in 2005 and have been inseparable ever since. Galina was with The Tribal Chief throughout his short football stint in the NFL and CFL and his eventual career as a WWE Superstar.

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker got engaged in 2012 and officially tied the knot two years later on Disney's private island, Castaway Cay. They have five children together, one daughter born in 2008 and two pairs of twin boys. The first was born in 2016 and the second in 2020. Galina Becker is also a fitness model but has since become more private in recent years.

Roman Reigns has a surprising way to keep his marriage life with Galina Becker interesting

The couple has been married for eight long years and has known each other for much longer. Aside from being a WWE Superstar, Reigns is now also a father to five kids. Despite their hectic schedules as parents and professionals, along with their years together, they have only remained stronger.

On a previous episode of NBC's Today Show, the SmackDown star revealed a way to keep his marriage life interesting. He revealed that he and his wife go on creative dates, including trips to get manicures and pedicures.

“Date nights, date lunches — you have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to continue to put the work in your relationships,” Roman Reigns said.

It's good to see that despite their important roles as parents and careers, they still find the time to spend some time together. It's been known that in the past, Reigns requested fewer in-ring schedules, and it seems like the personal time away is well spent with his family.

