How does Roman Reigns keep his married life with his wife Galina Becker interesting?

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker have been married for years now, and have known each other much longer. The former is understandably not at home as much due to his role as a WWE star, while the latter also has duties as a mother, but it looks like they want to make sure their time together is spent interestingly.

The Tribal Chief met his wife while attending the Georgia Institute of Technology, and their first date took place in 2005. At the time, Reigns was eyeing a football career while Galina was also excelling in track and field. Almost two decades later, with five kids together, the couple still remains strong.

During an appearance on NBC's Today show in the past, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was asked what the couple did during their time together. Roman Reigns revealed that he would take his wife, Galina Becker, on interesting dates, including Manis and Pedis.

“Date nights, date lunches — you have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to continue to put the work in your relationships,” [H/T New York Post]

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker welcomed their first child, Joelle Anoa'i, in 2008. The couple got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot in December 2014. They welcomed their first set of twins in 2016 and another in 2020.

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker on how they handle five children

The Head of the Table has his cousins The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman while in WWE. However, it looks like he still needs a little partnership when at home as well.

In the same interview, Roman Reigns revealed how they managed to take care of five children and compared it to a business setup, noting that tasks should be delegated.

“It’s loud, it’s hectic… it’s one of those things when you have that many kids you really have to have a schedule and get everything in line,” Reigns said. “And almost treating it like a business, because there’s just so many of them. And you have to try to delegate, and give them all as much attention as possible."

Although Roman Reigns has an intimidating personality in WWE, it looks like his demeanor is much softer when he spends time with his family. It's good to know that despite his hectic schedule and their role as parents, the couple still has some time to spend with each other.

