How long have Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker been married?

Roman Reigns has been an active wrestler for years now, but he found his life partner, Galina Becker, way before stepping inside the squared circle. Even before the WWE star began his rise into wrestling, he already had his other half supporting him throughout the journey.

Reigns began his wrestling career in WWE's former developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling in 2010. After spending two years with the developmental brand, he, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) debuted on the main roster in November 2012 as The Shield.

After all three members of The Shield went their different ways in 2014, Roman started competing as a singles competitor but got mixed reactions from fans. That all changed during his return in 2020 when he became the Tribal Chief and formed The Bloodline. Reigns is currently one of the best heels in the business and has a loyal fan following.

Roman Reigns met his wife Galina Becker while they were in college at the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2005. The former played football while the latter competed in track and field.

The couple first became parents in December 2008 to Joelle Anoa'i, who they also called Jojo. The WWE SmackDown star officially got engaged on February 26, 2012, and married his wife in December 2014 on a private island in the Bahamas owned by Disney, called Castaway Cay. As of this writing, Roman Reigns and Galina Becker have been married for eight years, turning nine this year.

The couple currently has five children. Their first twin boys were born in 2016 and another pair in 2020.

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker instantly became close upon first meeting up

The Tribal Chief is one of the biggest wrestling stars not just in WWE, but arguably in the entire sport. Still, The Head of the Table has continuously put his family first over his wrestling career. The Undisputed Universal Champion is a true family man.

In an episode of Unfiltered with Renee Young, Roman Reigns recalled how he met his wife for the first time and how their only focus in the past was their relationship.

"When we first met, we were just having fun, and we were kind of like glued to each other and just not having a care in the world or [worrying] about anyone but us, but I’m a grownup now.”

From the looks of it, the couple is continuously growing stronger despite the busy schedule of the WWE star and Galina's duties as a mother, all the while taking care of five children.

