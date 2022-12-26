Where did Roman Reigns meet his wife Galina Becker?

Roman Reigns is one of the WWE Superstars who has proudly talked about his role as a father to his five kids and as a husband to his wife Galina Becker. However, the importance of his family should come as no surprise given how long he's known his partner.

Before turning to pro wrestling, The Tribal Chief was eyeing a professional career in football. After graduating from high school, the WWE star continued his football career in college at the Georgia Institute of Technology by joining the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. However, Roman Reigns also met his eventual wife in college, Galina Becker, in 2005.

Both have a management degree and excelled in sports. Galina won multiple long and triple jump events while in college and even became a fitness model. However, it looks like Becker has become more private in recent years.

While speaking with Renee Young on the previous episode of Unfiltered, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion recalled how he and his wife were instantly inseparable when they first met.

"When we first met, we were just having fun, and we were kind of like glued to each other and just not having a care in the world or [worrying] about anyone but us,” Roman Reigns said.

Roman and Galina got engaged on February 26, 2012, and married in December 2014 on a private island in the Bahamas at Disney's Castaway Cay. They have five children together, their oldest daughter Joelle was born in 2008. In 2016, the couple had their first twins and another pair in 2020.

Roman Reigns took a step back from wrestling to protect his wife and kids

The COVID-19 pandemic affected a lot of people, and a number of WWE Superstars were no exception, especially Roman who had a history regarding his health.

The Head of the Table pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg in 2020, which he said was a step he took to ensure the safety of not just his health, but the well-being of his family as well.

"For me, it was about putting my family first. And right there, if I had to retire and that's what was gonna be asked of me, I was willing to do it. For one of the first times in a long time, I put my family—they were 1A. There was nothing that was gonna change my mind. I needed to go away and wait 'til we were in a place of better understanding of the process and knowing exactly what this virus has done and how it's affected everybody."

Although Reigns is one of WWE's top stars, it's evident that his role as a husband and father is one that he cherishes the most.

