How did Roman Reigns meet his wife?

Roman Reigns is just one of the many WWE Superstars who is a family man, and a very dedicated one as well. While many fans are familiar with his Anoa'i family clan, he also has his own personal family that is mostly kept private.

Given his rich wrestling family background, it's no surprise that The Tribal Chief also found himself with the Stamford-based promotion, and is even their current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But before all of this, he was eyeing a career in football.

The WWE Superstar played football in high school and continued until his college years. While at the Georgia Institute of Technology, he not only became a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but this was also where Roman Reigns met his wife Galina Becker.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker, who were both taking management classes at the time, met in early 2005 on Valentine's Day after going out on a date. Reigns shared in the past how their relationship wasn't supposed to be serious, but they later developed deeper feelings for one another.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

amp.twimg.com/v/fdc15891-ce8… Happy early Valentine's Day to the love of my life, Galina. I love you baby!! Happy early Valentine's Day to the love of my life, Galina. I love you baby!!amp.twimg.com/v/fdc15891-ce8…

Reigns got engaged to Galina in February 2012 and later married in the Bahamas in December 2014. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Joelle, in 2008. The couple had twin boys in 2016 and had another set of twin boys in 2020.

Roman Reigns took some time off in 2020 to protect his family

The COVID-19 pandemic affected a lot of people, with one of them being the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

He was slated to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for a title match before he was pulled out. As it turns out, Reigns decided to take some time off from the company not only for his health but also for the health of his family.

"For me, it was about putting my family first. And right there, if I had to retire and that's what was gonna be asked of me, I was willing to do it. For one of the first times in a long time, I put my family—they were 1A. There was nothing that was gonna change my mind. I needed to go away and wait 'til we were in a place of better understanding of the process and knowing exactly what this virus has done and how it's affected everybody."

He added:

"And I just feel far more comfortable the way WWE has taken care of me to make me feel safe, make my family feel safe, make my wife feel safe that I'm going out and then coming back in, that's been huge and critical to get me back in the ring."

Although Roman Reigns has an intense and dominant presence inside the wrestling ring, it looks like he has a much softer persona with his family behind the scenes.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes