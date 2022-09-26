Who is Roman Reigns' wife?

Roman Reigns is one of the top wrestlers in WWE. Although the superstar poses as a tough character, his role as a husband and father is entirely the opposite.

Before becoming a wrestler, Reigns played football and became a member of the Georgia Institute of Technology's team, where he also met his wife, Galina Joelle Becker.

Born on March 11, 1987, Becker excelled in sports like her husband. During her college years, she won multiple long and triple jump events. In her freshman, sophomore, and senior years, she was named her team's MVP. She graduated with a degree in management and, for a while, became a fitness model that appeared on television.

The couple got engaged on February 26, 2012, and tied the knot in December 2014. The ceremony was held on Private Island in the Bahamas at Disney's Castaway Cay.

Galina and Roman Reigns have five kids together, one daughter and two sets of twins. In December 2008, their first child was born, Joelle. In 2016, Galina gave birth to twin boys and another in 2020.

Roman Reigns recalls meeting his wife for the first time

The married couple have certainly had to adjust a lot to their schedule since they first met. Now that The Tribal Chief is a top WWE Superstar, the majority of his time is spent at work.

In a past episode of Unfiltered with Renee Young, the Undisputed Champion revealed how life was easier in the past. But now that he's a grown-up, he has to worry about other things.

"When we first met we were just having fun, and we were kind of like glued to each other and just not having a care in the world or [worrying] about anyone but us, but I’m a grown up now.” Roman Reigns said.

Despite their time apart, the couple have remained stronger, especially with their children now in their lives.

