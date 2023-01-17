On which private island did Roman Reigns marry his wife Galina Becker?

The wife of Roman Reigns Galina Becker is no secret to some WWE fans, but she does prefer to keep her personal and family life private, which was reflected at the location of their wedding.

The Tribal Chief is one of the most feared and dominant champions and superstars in WWE today. Still, it's no secret that he values family both inside and outside the ring. His legacy as a member of the Anoa'i family is well-known and public, but he still makes sure his wife and kids remain mostly private.

Galina Becker and Roman Reigns met during their time in college at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Both of them were active in sports, the latter in football while the former was in track and field.

Reigns even revealed during an interview with Renee Paquette that it wasn't that serious when they began dating in 2005, but they instantly became close to each other. In 2008, they had their first child Joelle Anoa'i.

In 2014, Galina Becker and Roman Reigns got married on a private island owned by Disney called Castaway Cay. The main song for their wedding was even A Whole New World from the Disney movie Aladdin.

Reigns' family has grown over the years. The couple had twin boys in 2016 and another set of twins in 2020.

Roman Reigns opens up on an interesting situation regarding date night with his wife Galina Becker

It's safe to say that the couple's schedules don't always match up. Roman is still working as one of WWE's top stars while his wife is also a mother to five children. This is why it's not that surprising when the time comes for the husband and wife to be alone, they get creative.

In an interview with NBC's Today Show, The Tribal Chief revealed how he and his wife had to be creative during their date nights, especially with their kids. He added that people should put in the work when in a relationship.

"Date night, date lunches. You have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to consider to put the work in your relationship," Roman Reigns said

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

amp.twimg.com/v/fdc15891-ce8… Happy early Valentine's Day to the love of my life, Galina. I love you baby!! Happy early Valentine's Day to the love of my life, Galina. I love you baby!!amp.twimg.com/v/fdc15891-ce8…

Despite their busy schedule and distance apart, it looks like the bond between Roman Reigns and Galina Becker is going strong, especially with the help of their five children.

