What is Roman Reigns' secret to a happy marriage with his wife Galina Becker?

Roman Reigns' wife, Galina Becker, has mostly kept her personal life private in recent years. The couple has five kids together, and it looks like he has a good reason why their bond is still more vital than ever.

Roman Reigns met his wife in college at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and they were both athletes. Roman joined the university's football team Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, while Galina was active in Track and Field.

Since having their first date in 2005 on Valentine's Day, they have been inseparable. They had their first child, Joelle, in 2008, and got engaged in February 2012. They officially tied the knot in December 2014. The pair have since welcomed their first twin boys in 2016 and another in 2020.

The couple has known each other for years, yet it looks like their relationship is just growing stronger even with their hectic schedule as parents and professionals. In an episode of Unfiltered with Renee Young in 2016, Roman Reigns revealed that there is no secret to a happy marriage, and it's all about being there for your partner. However, it was a bit challenging due to his schedule, but his wife was understanding.

"There is no secret, it's hard work. You have to know how to give and take, and that's the toughest part that I deal with now is being there. And we're good about that because I played football in the CFL." (0:03-0:13)

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker make sure to keep date nights interesting

The couple have known each other for more than a decade and has been married for almost the same amount. WWE's Tribal Chief may not be able to spend as much time as he would like with his family due to his schedule, but he makes sure to always make them count.

In a 2022 interview on NBC’s Today show, Reigns appeared to talk about his upcoming SummerSlam match with Brock Lesnar at the time and opened up about his personal life. Roman revealed how he and his wife made sure to keep their date nights interesting, revealing that he even included manicures and pedicures on their trips.

“Date nights, date lunches — you have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to continue to put the work in your relationships,” [H/T NY Post]

Despite the busy schedule of Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker as parents and their careers, it's good that they still manage to maintain a happy and strong relationship.

