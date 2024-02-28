Does rumored WWE signing Tama Tonga have heat with Roman Reigns in real life? Recalling their online feud

Tama Tonga’s meeting with Roman Reigns seems inevitable in the wake of the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star’s rumored WWE signing. As first reported by Dave Meltzer, the real-life Alipate Aloisio Leone is headed to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Fans have long expected a confrontation between Tonga and The Tribal Chief. While the two stars have not shared the ring, they did have a heated exchange on social media several years ago. At the time, Tama had sounded off on pro wrestling fans at an NJPW event, prompting a reaction from Roman on the internet.

The exchange saw the 41-year-old star invite the former Big Dog to his yard to settle their differences. Their X/Twitter interaction seemed more like work than real-life animosity.

During a 2020 interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Tama Tonga praised comparisons to Roman Reigns, noting that the social media spat was friendly banter.

“All positive for me. To me, it's nothing. If the fans think so, OK, great. He's up there a level with exposure and all it does it is put me out there with him. So that's all positive. It's all good. Love it. I have no negativity with it. And we had a lot of spat, back and forth but he knows now I ain't one to back down. But it's all good, we have that understanding,” Tama Tonga said.

What the future has in store for Tonga remains to be seen.

Tama Tonga to form his own version of The Bloodline to fight against Roman Reigns? Looking at the possibility

The Bloodline storyline is still going strong after all these years. The Rock’s involvement only seems to increase the hype and anticipation for what is next to come. The Great One wanted a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but reactions from fans caused WWE to pivot to the original Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match plan.

Amid all the drama, WWE could pull off another huge surprise by bringing Tama Tonga straight to the main roster and having him create his own version of The Bloodline to counter The Rock and Reigns’ influence. On the contrary, the 41-year-old star could reunite with his former faction members to create a new heel stable on the main roster.

It remains to be seen how Triple H books Tama in WWE.

Do you want to see Tama Tonga in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!