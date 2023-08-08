Does Seth Rollins have real-life heat with Cody Rhodes? Exploring their relationship

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a critically acclaimed trilogy last year. The two superstars brought out the best in each other every time they had a match. Behind the scenes, their relationship was believed to be less than cordial until The Visionary provided new details.

Seth Rollins told Sports Illustrated during a recent interview that he has a complicated relationship with Cody Rhodes. The World Heavyweight Champion also stated that he wouldn’t go as far as saying that he is friends with The American Nightmare.

“God. Our relationship is very complex. I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's mutual respect there, obviously. I think when you have two guys at our caliber there's respect but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides,” he said.

Rollins removed Rhodes from active in-ring competition after Hell in a Cell 2022 and the latter was on the shelf for a few months before returning at Royal Rumble 2023.

Rhodes has previously alluded to a backstage scuffle with Rollins. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner admitted his dislike for the Monday Night Messiah during an appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show before WrestleMania 39.

“I almost would say that I like less people than I dislike in terms of the backstage setting. The competition that exists in wrestling, you see that suspension of disbelief on-screen, but backstage it is very real in terms of the competition, who is going to be on top.”

He stated that Seth Rollins is the closest he has gotten to a backstage fight and that they can't "stand each other."

“For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn’t garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I’ve ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn’t happen. Him and I absolutely can’t stand one another, I’d probably try and rip his eyes out.” H/T WrestleTalk

Based on Rollins' latest comments, it can be assumed the two have transformed their real-life heat into a competitive rivalry.

Seth Rollins interrupted Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes kicked off the latest episode of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare reflected on his stunning victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. Rhodes said his mother told him Brock Lesnar acknowledged him by raising his hand after the match.

Rhodes continued by saying that he could beat anyone on the roster. Along came Seth Rollins, who asked Rhodes to put his words to the test. The duo were interrupted by The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio).

The promo battle quickly turned into a brawl after Finn Balor blindsided Rollins with an attack. The Judgment Day had the advantage until Sami Zayn showed up to even the odds. Adam Pearce then booked the men in a six-man tag team match.

