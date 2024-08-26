Does Solo Sikoa hold something more important than any WWE championship or even Roman Reigns? Analyzing The Bloodline's new Tribal Chief's tease

Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline faction show no signs of slowing down on Friday Night SmackDown. On the latest edition of the blue brand, the villainous faction retained their Tag Team titles against the Street Profits in a dominant fashion. However, after the match, Solo Sikoa seemingly confirmed that he values the Ula Fala more than any championship or even Roman Reigns.

This assumption arises from the way Solo has been representing the Ula Fala. In a video clip released by WWE, the Bloodline is seen heading backstage with Solo Sikoa leading the way. Sikoa prominently displays the Ula Fala to the camera, much like a star would showcase a championship or something prestigious. When Tama Tonga follows, he similarly flaunts his Tag Team title.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This illustrates how the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief views and treats the Ula Fala as something more significant than a WWE title. This indicates that for Solo, the Ula Fala holds greater importance than any title or even Roman Reigns.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The entire Bloodline Saga now revolves around the Ula Fala, with Reigns' attack on Solo motivated by his desire to reclaim it. Although Reigns briefly got his hands on the Ula Fala last week, he was swiftly overpowered by Jacob Fatu and the rest of the Bloodline.

It will be interesting to see how the Bloodline Saga unfolds, with Solo Sikoa's group continuing to assert its dominance.

WWE could add a unique stipulation to Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns in the near future

With the Ula Fala given significant prominence in the family drama, it's safe to assume that WWE might try to use this angle to add a unique stipulation in a future Roman vs. Solo showdown.

The Stamford-based promotion could introduce a stipulation where the winner becomes the rightful owner of the Ula Fala, as the main focus of the Sikoa vs. Reigns feud is determining who the mantle truly belongs to.

By adding this stipulation, WWE could intensify the personal stakes in the Bloodline Saga. Additionally, it would be a great way to escalate the feud's intensity without involving any championship titles.

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Survivor Series: WarGames this year is potentially the event where fans could witness a Bloodline Civil War. Many believe that WWE could extend the Sikoa vs. Roman singles match until next year's WrestleMania, with the Bad Blood Premium Live Event featuring a Jacob Fatu vs. OTC match.

Only time will tell when fans will see Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns in the Stamford-based promotion and whether the Ula Fala will be on the line in their future showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.