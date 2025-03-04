Does Travis Scott hate Cody Rhodes in real life? Analyzing the viral slap at Elimination Chamber

Travis Scott joined The Rock and John Cena to assault Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 to create a viral moment. His slap on the beloved babyface is generating a buzz on social media.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Travis Scott joined The Rock for the show's final segment. After Cody Rhodes declined to sell his soul to The Final Boss, John Cena accepted the offer, turning heel in the process. The pop star later joined the WWE legends in assaulting The American Nightmare.

Travis hit Cody with a brutal slap during the assault, which instantly went viral on social media as strikes are usually subtle in professional wrestling. Fans might wonder if there is real-life hate between the two.

While it might have added to his onscreen heel character, Travis Scott's viral slap was likely not he result of any real-life aggression towards the Undisputed WWE Champion. Professional wrestling isn't his forte, so there is a high chance he simply didn't know that the slap shouldn't have been a hard strike.

Landing strikes that look real is a skill that requires practice. Over the years, stars like The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns have made a name for themselves with their mastery. The pop star shouldn't be criticized for not hitting the perfect slap, to say the least.

In conclusion, there haven't been signs of real-life heat between the two megastars, but the moment may have added to the ongoing storyline.

What could Travis Scott and Cody Rhodes do at WWE WrestleMania 41?

While Cody Rhodes will battle John Cena to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, he will have more problems to tackle.

The Rock and Travis Scott may help the evil Leader of Cenation to secure gold on The Grandest Stage of Them All. At such time, Cody will need allies to ensure he walks out with his championship.

He could use the help of a celebrity like Pat McAfee or Bad Bunny to create an awesome moment in Las Vegas. There is a chance he could use the help of Roman Reigns, as he might be a good ally after their tag team match at Bad Blood 2025. With such star power, WWE WrestleMania 41 will be one of its greatest editions yet.

