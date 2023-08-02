Does Vince McMahon have medical issues? Exploring potential reasons for leave of absence

Fans have only heard tidbits regarding Vince McMahon since his return to WWE earlier this year. While most of them are rumors regarding his backstage involvement, the most recent reports regarding the 77-year-old are related to his health.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in July last year after reports emerged that he paid hush money to former female employees. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion later that year after the issue simmered down and aided its sale to Endeavor. There are plans for the wrestling company to merge with UFC for a new company, with McMahon as the Executive Chairman. However, he may have to take some time away from his duties.

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon may have dealt with a health issue. As per Fightful, he had a nearly five-hour, intensive, major spinal surgery. Additionally, the site shared that it was a "life-altering" procedure.

Fightful also added that WWE stars were unaware of the surgery until the news. Due to this, Triple H was absent on the July 23 episode of RAW, and Bruce Prichard was in charge. The Game is expected to return soon, but the same can't be said for Mr. McMahon.

Why did Vince McMahon's close circle worry about his health after his initial WWE exit?

Vince McMahon addressed the crowd live before retiring from WWE in 2022

The 77-year-old has been operating the Stamford-based promotion since the 1980s. Some would think that the time off from the company after decades would benefit his health, but it seemed to be the opposite.

As per Wade Keller of PWTorchVIP.com, those close to Vince were worried that his health would decline as he had no life outside of WWE. Reports stated that he dedicated his entire time to the company and had no other hobbies besides working out. Aside from visiting his grandchildren, his social life is also tied to the company.

Former WWE star believes Vince McMahon stepping out of WWE is good for his medical health

While the report mentioned that some were worried about the 77-year-old's initial exit from WWE, the same can't be said for Chris Jericho.

When news of Vince's retirement was new, the current AEW star expressed his gratitude to McMahon and complimented his management. He added that stepping back might have been a good decision given the amount of workload for his age.

It remains to be seen if fans could see McMahon on television again. For now, his main concern would be regarding bettering his health.

