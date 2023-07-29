Backstage details emerge regarding Vince McMahon's recent surgery - Reports

There has been an update on Vince McMahon's status following the 77-year-old's major surgery ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

Last year, Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE's CEO as an investigation into alleged hush money payments made to former female employees heated up. He made his return to the company earlier this year and was unanimously elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board. McMahon also helped facilitate the merger between WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Vince McMahon's spinal surgery took place last week and prevented him from doing any work on RAW and SmackDown. Fightful is reporting that surgery lasted nearly five hours, and sources close to McMahon shared that it was a "major, life-altering operation". It was added that many superstars were unaware of McMahon's surgery until the news was made public.

Fightful asked how the surgery would impact Vince McMahon's work moving forward but was not provided with an answer. The report noted that Triple H was not at this past Monday's episode of RAW and Bruce Prichard ran the show. Triple H is expected to make his return soon.

Former WWE manager claims Triple H runs things differently than Vince McMahon

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently disclosed that Triple H and Vince McMahon have different leadership styles when it comes to the product.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the former manager praised Triple H for listening to ideas from current superstars and claimed that McMahon used to cuss out talents that pitched him an idea that he wasn't fond of.

"Hopefully, they've moved past it, which I think they have. Now, I think Triple H has a good grip on what he wants to do," Dutch said on Smack Talk. "I think the creative team they've got some good ideas. But see, when you have an idea and all of a sudden you pitch to Vince, and he goes, 'Oh, god damn, that's stupid,' and he just cusses you out." [2:14 - 2:40]

You can check out the full video below:

WWE SummerSlam will be taking place on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit. It will be fascinating to see if McMahon's surgery limits his creative input as the road toward SummerSlam continues.

Which matches are you looking forward to the most at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

