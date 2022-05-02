The last time we saw Brock Lesnar was at WrestleMania 38 where he was defeated by The Head of the Table Roman Reigns. At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by retaining the Universal Championship and capturing the WWE Title from The Beast Incarnate in a Winner Takes All encounter.

Whilst we have seen a lot of Brock on the Road to WrestleMania, he is very much known for being a private person. However, leading into The Show of Shows, the conqueror of The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak sat down with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee for a rare glimpse into his life.

A number of aspects of his personal life were touched upon, including Brock's life living on a farm in a remote area of Saskatchewan, Canada. Lesnar lives there with his wife, former WWE Superstar Sable, and his children.

Joe Baiamonte @JoeBaia Brock Lesnar is spending his time off work exactly how you imagine he would, then… Brock Lesnar is spending his time off work exactly how you imagine he would, then… https://t.co/gmpDc4evHh

In the interview, the SmackDown commentator asked The Beast Incarnate what his day-to-day looks like outside of professional wrestling. So does WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar like hunting?

Lesnar revealed that he likes to go hunting, fishing, spend time with his family and remain low-key. He also disclosed that he has a fully functioning farm at his residence, and has taken up butchering.

Brock Lesnar got "spooked" by a bull moose

SI Vault @si_vault Brock Lesnar goes hunting in Alexandria, Minn.: http://t.co/nwWFHvpA Brock Lesnar goes hunting in Alexandria, Minn.: http://t.co/nwWFHvpA

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, the seven-time WWE Champion discussed a moment during one of his hunting ventures where he got a little flustered, despite revealing that he wasn't scared of death.

"Last fall, I did get a little spooked by a bull moose. I got charged a little bit in the bush by a bull moose. For a second I got a little flustered. I contained myself and I shot him. Yeah [I ate him]. Absolutely [delicious]." Brock Lesnar said.

There is currently no timetable in place for Lesnar's return to WWE programming. He was initially advertised for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event, but was eventually removed from the promotional material. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Brock never had any concrete plans in place for the event in the first place.

