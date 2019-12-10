Does X-Pac belong in the WWE Hall of Fame? (Opinion)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 10 Dec 2019, 19:35 IST SHARE

On December 9th, 2019, it was officially announced that the nWo would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The nWo is one of the most impactful factions in wrestling history, even more than DX (no matter what WWE tells you).

When you think of nWo, however, you think of the three main men who started it all - Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. The group of "outsiders" began what would be the most impactful faction in the history of the business, taking the Monday Night Wars to a whole new level.

It was surprisingly announced that Sean Waltman/X-Pac would be inducted alongside the three main members, something that has raised a lot of eyebrows.

In our opinion, Waltman does not deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame again (he will be a 2-time Hall of Famer after having been inducted first with DX this year). It appears to be a political move as Waltman was known to be a part of The Kliq and the fact of the matter is that nWo had many members, which makes it even more questionable as to why Waltman, in particular, would be singled out to join the group.

It's not too big a deal, but it certainly raises a question as to the reason behind choosing the Superstars to be inducted. WWE has come under heavy criticism for inducting Sean Waltman with the nWo, although there's no doubting that the faction deserves to be there in the first place.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the induction on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions:

"It is, of course, when you think of the nWo and you try not to think of the 15,000 people they ended up having - you don't think of the times that it lasted and it had Scott Steiner. You don't think of the time it was split into two. You think of that initial core group of three and that's what they brought back to WWE. That was what was involved, for some reason, during Triple H's match against Sting - that would be Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall".

He credited nWo's impact on wrestling but rightfully questioned why members of the Kliq are getting so many inductions in such a short time:

"Well, it's no surprise to see the nWo inducted, first and foremost. Credit to them, they did change wrestling - those three men. When it comes to Sean Waltman, it's back-to-back inductions in the Hall of Fame, which I believe is a first. But I think, it's very telling that last year, three members of the Kliq got inducted and this year, three members of the Kliq are getting inducted.

Advertisement

"So, between the last two years, the whole team is going into the Hall of Fame. It's a shame, I think [Ted] Dibiase should have been there, even though he was a relatively short-term member and was essentially replaced by Eric Bischoff - who is conspicuous by his absence. It's not as much of a shame that Big Show isn't in since he's not formally retired."

He admitted that Hulk Hogan's inclusion as a two-time Hall of Famer made him "raise his eyebrows":

"It's interesting because Hulk Hogan, who was in the Hall of Fame, was then thrown out of the Hall of Fame and was then brought back into the Hall of Fame and will now be taken into the Hall of Fame for the second time as well."

You can watch the full video of the episode below. Do you agree with Waltman's inclusion as a part of the nWo?