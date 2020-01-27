Dolph Ziggler calls out WWE after 'inexplicable' botch in Royal Rumble

Edge speared Dolph Ziggler after entering the Royal Rumble match

Dolph Ziggler has questioned why WWE’s production team cut away from Edge’s first spear after the Hall of Famer made his in-ring return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

The 46-year-old received a huge reception from the crowd in Houston, Texas when his music hit and he walked out onto the stage area ahead of his first WWE match since 2011.

However, once he stepped foot inside the ring, WWE’s cameras pointed towards some fans in the arena, meaning viewers at home did not see Edge land his spear on Ziggler.

who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

people make mistakes, we all do & I have made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone got cell phone footage? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 27, 2020

Edge’s long-awaited WWE return

Luckily for the WWE Universe, Edge hit multiple spears throughout his stint in the Royal Rumble, which lasted 23 minutes, so viewers were able to see his signature move later in the match following the botch from WWE's production team.

The returning legend eliminated AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Randy Orton before being thrown over the top rope by Roman Reigns, who went on to be eliminated by eventual winner Drew McIntyre.

Dolph Ziggler, meanwhile, lasted 12 minutes in the Royal Rumble but he was unable to rack up any eliminations before he was thrown out by Reigns.