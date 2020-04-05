Dolph Ziggler comments on WrestleMania happening without fans

Ziggler squares up against Otis tonight at the pay-per-view.

The two have been involved in a feud for the past few weeks.

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Dolph Ziggler

Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 is done and dusted and it was a huge success despite the absence of fans in the arena. There was a lot of uncertainty around the pay-per-view because it was going ahead without the fans but all that changed after the show WWE put up last night.

Dolph Ziggler was asked by a fan today on what he feels about the show of shows going ahead without the crowd around the ring. He made it clear that it does feel weird to be performing in the ring without the fans around but added that once a Superstar has got past the curtains and made his way to the ring, it was time to concentrate on the match.

Weird. But once you step through that curtain your body just knows it’s time to fight or flight! every superstar has stepped up to the challenge! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/wPM5SGopF8 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 5, 2020

Dolph goes up against Otis on Night 2 of 'Mania after the match was made official on Friday. The two have been involved in a feud that has also involved Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Rumors suggest that this was not the original plan and it was supposed to be a mixed tag-team match that would have Mandy Rose teaming up with the Heavy Machinery (Tucker and Otis) to take on Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Sonya Deville. Those plans were scrapped soon and it will be a one-on-one matchup tonight.