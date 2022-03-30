"I don’t plan on losing and being a three-week transitional champion" Dolph Ziggler reveals his long term NXT plans

Current NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler has shared his plans for WWE's third brand. The Show Off will be defending his title at Stand & Deliver 2022 against Bron Breakker on April 02, 2022.

The former World Heavyweight Champion made his WWE debut in 2004. Since then, the veteran has gone on to win a total of 15 titles in the company. On March 8, 2022, the 41-year-old defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker in a triple threat encounter to win the NXT Championship.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ziggler explained that there are very few who can achieve what he has in the promotion.

“You could tell me at 8:01 p.m. on Raw that I’m going out there against an opponent I’d never seen in my life, and I could still make it happen. There about five others who can do that. No one else can. As much as people might say they have potential or that they’re good, they can’t. That’s why I’m still here." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Dolph Ziggler also promised a stellar performance on Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver. The Show off stated that he does not intend on being a transitional champion.

"And this Saturday at Stand & Deliver, I don’t plan on losing and being a three-week transitional champion. I want help build this brand long term. This isn’t going to be some 45-second match on Raw, and I can’t stress that enough. I’m going to bust my ass. Everyone is going to see that chip on my shoulder. When people leave, they’re going to say, ‘Holy s—. I hope WrestleMania is as good as that.’ So see you at Stand & Deliver on Saturday." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Voicealoice @voicealoice #wwe #DolphZiggler I usually am not a fan of current WWE. BUT NXT 2.0 has been decent. Especially with Dolph Ziggler being the NXT Champ. #nxt I usually am not a fan of current WWE. BUT NXT 2.0 has been decent. Especially with Dolph Ziggler being the NXT Champ. #nxt #wwe #DolphZiggler https://t.co/6aQQF67ZlN

Dolph Ziggler wants to fight Seth Rollins for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 38

Dolph Ziggler has expressed his desire to defend the NXT Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to face an opponent of Vince McMahon's choice at WrestleMania 38. In a conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that he would like to face Seth Rollins again. The Visionary is a former NXT Champion in his own right.

“I would prefer to do nothing more than to do double duty on WrestleMania weekend with one of the greatest NXT champions of all time—me—vs. Seth. We had so many battles together that we used to go to Vince and say, ‘We can’t do this match again,’ yet we always turned it around—and that reminds me of a couple years ago where Kofi and I had a best-of-500 series together, by accident, where I believe Kofi won 497 of them." (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

Dolph Ziggler has had an incredibly decorated career in WWE. It would be interesting to see what the future has in store for the current NXT Champion.

