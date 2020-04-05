Dolph Ziggler drops a bombshell ahead of WrestleMania 36 match with big admission

Dolph Ziggler dropped a bombshell during an online exchange with a fan.

Ziggler will take on Otis on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has made a stunning admission ahead of his bout at WrestleMania 36 - confessing he doesn't even watch wrestling.

Ziggler made the statement on social media when answering questions from fans via his Twitter account, just hours ahead of his appearance on the second night of WrestleMania.

The Showoff fielded questions about wrestling, politics and all manner of topics, but raised eyebrows in particular when asked by one fan to name a wrestler in NXT who was currently impressing him. It's certainly safe to say that his response may prove controversial.

That said, he may not be alone given that may performers of screen and stage have traditionally admitted that rarely watch their performances back. It seems odd, nonetheless, that Ziggler would claim he doesn't watch any of the product. He's a veteran of more than 15 years in WWE, so the idea that he doesn't cast his eye over RAW, SmackDown, or NXT occasionally is curious.

The 39-year-old will face Otis of Heavy Machinery at the WWE Performance Center as the company looks to capitalize on a solid first night of action on Saturday.

It brings to a head a lengthy feud between the two that started when Ziggler gatecrashed a Valentine's Day date between Otis and his beloved Mandy Rose.

Saturday's first night of Mania saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, and Braun Strowman claim the Universal Championship from Goldberg.