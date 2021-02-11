Dolph Ziggler reacts to his brother's loss on AEW Dynamite

Dolph Ziggler had a hilarious reaction to his brother's loss against PAC on AEW Dynamite.

Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is a longtime professional wrestler who recently resumed his pro-wrestling career with AEW. On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Ryan took on PAC in a one-on-one match. The contest ended when PAC executed a Brutalizer on Nemeth, leading to a submission win. Dolph Ziggler, who had earlier promoted Ryan's match on Twitter, had an amusing reaction to the ending of the bout.

Dolph Ziggler posted a photo of the exact moment Ryan was locked in the Brutalizer, in what was an awkward visual. Check out the tweet below:

Dolph Ziggler has been posting about Ryan Nemeth's AEW gig a lot lately

Dolph Ziggler has been doing everything in his power to promote Ryan Nemeth's matches on AEW, in his own unique manner. For instance, Dolph hyped up Ryan's latest match with PAC in a tweet, which hinted that he didn't have any interest in watching it.

Ryan recently opened up on comparisons with Dolph Ziggler, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet:

“There are similarities. We are brothers, we are related, we were both trained by the exact same people in wrestling. We grew up wrestling for the same school together. But I will say I’ve spent my entire wrestling career looking and dressing the exact opposite of him. He had blond hair, I dyed mine black. He wore pants, I wore shorts. No matter what I do, for a decade, any time I’m in a match, the Internet says I’m a carbon copy of him. But we’ve had pretty different lives. He was a college wrestler, I focused more on acting and writing. In the past few years, to do so many of these things together is awesome. I never felt like we were competing for anything though.”

Ryan hadn't wrestled for approximately three years and finally got back in the ring in a six-man tag team match on AEW Dark, back in January. He scored his first AEW victory over Marko Stunt on the February 3 edition of AEW Dark, but PAC proved to be a bigger threat for him inside the ring this week.