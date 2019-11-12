Dolph Ziggler recalls how WWE originally tried to book his MITB cash-in

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Nov 2019, 23:12 IST SHARE

Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE since 2004

One night after WrestleMania 29, Dolph Ziggler cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Alberto Del Rio.

Speaking to talkSPORT during WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom, the two-time World Champion revealed that he was originally booked to simply hit Del Rio with the briefcase before getting a 1-2-3 pinfall victory.

However, he gave his opinion that the Ziggler character would not be able to win in such easy fashion, and WWE’s decision-makers agreed to change the finish, which saw him almost fail before eventually hitting Del Rio with a Zig Zag to win the title.

“The best part was, I was supposed to come down there, smack him with the briefcase and one, two, three. I said ‘that’s not what Dolph Ziggler would do. Dolph Ziggler would almost lose that cash-in a couple of times’ and we made it special because Del Rio is a real pro, him and I had some awesome matches and he was fun to work with, but he knew it too and he said ‘They’re all going to buy you losing’.”

Dolph Ziggler’s current WWE status

Dolph Ziggler was assigned to the SmackDown brand with tag team partner Robert Roode in the 2019 WWE draft.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions won their first match on Friday nights against Big E and Kofi Kingston in October, while they ended last week’s episode by helping Baron Corbin defeat Roman Reigns in the main event.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!