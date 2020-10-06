Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode reveal their next major move as a tag team on RAW

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are now officially a tag team again. They were together before the COVID-19 pandemic and even challenged for the SmackDown Tag Team titles in the Elimination Chamber match in what was an unsuccessful effort.

After the pandemic hit, Robert Roode was reportedly in Canada and the travel restrictions prevented him from returning to the United States of America. While things eventually were relaxed, Robert Roode was another superstar seemingly kept on the sidelines while Dolph Ziggler remained busy - even challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules 2020.

Robert Roode then returned to RAW after many months to face Drew McIntyre and lost in what was a rematch from NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 3. It's clear now that Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are re-forming their tag team and they teamed up with Randy Orton in the main event of RAW on October 5th, 2020.

They were successful in their effort and it seems to be a tease that they will be The Street Profits' next Tag Team title challengers. On the latest edition of RAW Talk, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode made it clear that they're gunning for the RAW Tag Team titles next:

Why Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are perfect for the next tag team title shot

The Street Profits have been dominating the RAW Tag Team title scene for the last 8 months now. What's been surprising is the fact that despite only a few teams challenging them, not one has come close to dethroning the duo.

Nobody expected The Street Profits to find immediate success the way they have, but they have been the focal tag team in WWE during the COVID-19 era. They even ran out of challengers and had to face and defeat the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The reality is that there aren't many teams left to challenge them for the Tag Team titles. Now that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are united again, it makes sense for them to get the next title shot, especially given the circumstances.