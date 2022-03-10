Dolph Ziggler's NXT Championship win is good for the brand

Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship on last night's episode of NXT 2.0. This came as a huge surprise as many expected former champion Bron Breakker to easily retain the title. Ziggler's shock win has plenty of positives for the new-look brand.

For starters, the timing of the title change is interesting. Bron Breakker made his debut on WWE RAW the night before. That means that Vince McMahon, who is more involved with this version of the developmental brand, would've got a good look at him.

It is possible that Breakker was originally scheduled to retain the title. However, once he held his own on RAW, plans changed and Breakker will be a part of the main roster going forward.

It is also important to note that Tommaso Ciampa was the one who took the pin in the match. Robert Roode held Breakker so he couldn't break up the pinfall. This was done to keep Breakker looking strong. This can be taken as a sign that Breakker is being called up.

NXT can get a huge moment

Another possibility is that WWE plans for a major NXT Championship change at Stand and Deliver. This is NXT's next "big show". Since this will be in an arena in front of a much larger crowd, Breakker recapturing the title there could be seen as a big moment. Ziggler's name at the top of the card will sell some tickets. It will definitely sell better than Breakker defending the championship against someone on the developmental brand's roster at the moment.

However, if WWE wants to make the developmental brand feel important, they could have Ziggler defend the title at WrestleMania. With Ziggler's main roster status and Breakker being built up to be the next big thing. Breakker getting his moment in front of 80,000 fans instantly makes the championship feel like a big deal.

NXT 2.0 can benefit from a long term Ziggler reign

If Ziggler isn't a short-term champion and the plan is for him to hold the title for a while, it hugely benefits the roster as a whole. A lot of the performers on the former black and gold brand are extremely green in the ring. Ziggler can have a good match with just about anyone, so working with him would help a lot of the stars on the developmental brand. Just look at the Waller v. AJ Styles feud as an example.

In conclusion, we will have to wait and see if Ziggler is champion until WrestleMania weekend or if this is a long-term deal. His name value and experience are something that can help the new-look brand.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dolph Ziggler's title win is good for NXT 2.0? Yes No 15 votes so far