Dolph Ziggler shows off his unique WWE WrestleMania 36 ring gear

WWE Superstars often wear different attire at WrestleMania

Dolph Ziggler is not currently booked in a match for the event

Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to share images of his ring gear for WWE WrestleMania 36.

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion has worn pink and black tights for the majority of his WWE matches in 2020 so far, but he has decided to go for a camouflage look ahead of this year’s event.

As of the time of writing, Ziggler is not being advertised in a match for WrestleMania 36, which will air on April 4-5 on the WWE Network.

WWE is filming WrestleMania matches at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it is safe to assume that Ziggler's tweet means he is preparing to compete in a match on the show.

Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36

Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Heavy Machinery lose via disqualification against John Morrison and The Miz after an enraged Otis attacked his opponents with a steel chair at ringside.

Otis had become distracted in the match by Dolph Ziggler, who pointed towards a picture of himself with Mandy Rose – Otis’ love interest – on the big screen.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, a match involving Otis and Ziggler appears to be in the works for WrestleMania.