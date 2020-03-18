WWE Rumors - Backstage details on major turn and Tag Team split plans ahead of WrestleMania 36

With WrestleMania around the corner, some major changes are planned!

Otis and Mandy Rose

While the state of WrestleMania 36 is still clouded, one thing is certain - the big show is not being canceled. As per the last credible report, WWE is planning to hold WrestleMania this year at the Performance Center much like RAW and SmackDown this week - with no crowd.

However, while some matches may be able to deliver without a live audience, there are some that will just not work as good. As per WrestleVotes, the original plans for the company was to have a 6-person Tag Team match featuring the team of Heavy Machinery and Mandy Rose on one side and Ziggler & Roode and Sonya Deville on the other.

Here is what Cageisdeseats stated:

WrestleVotes notes that before all the big changes, there was a plan in place to do a Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode & Sonya Deville match.

Prior to all the changes, a mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania: Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya. No telling on if that happens now, as comedy spots like I’m sure would have happened won’t go over without a crowd. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2020

Otis, Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose have been involved in a 'love triangle' for the past few weeks in a highly entertaining program.

With the company planning to split Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, it is clear that the plans were to have Deville being revealed as the person sabotaging Otis' attempt in wooing Mandy Rose.

Deville and Rose have been a team ever since they made their debut on the main roster as part of Paige's faction. With dissension being teased between the two time and again, nothing drastic ever came out of it.

There were reports earlier that suggested that WWE was planning to have Otis face Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania this year. It is possible that without a crowd in attendance, WWE may go ahead with that plan instead of a multi-person match.

