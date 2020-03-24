Dolph Ziggler takes a shot at Heavy Machinery

The Showoff is known for rubbing it in the face of his opponents.

Did he go a bit too far while trying to insult Heavy Machinery?

Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler has been making life miserable for Heavy Machinery, especially Otis, for the past couple of weeks on the Blue brand. Recently, he took a shot at the tag team by posting a photo of himself and Robert Roode from 2019 when they were the RAW Tag Team Champions on the Red show.

In the photo, Ziggler and Roode can be shown holding the RAW tag team titles high above their heads before they faced off against Heavy Machinery on an episode of RAW. Ziggler accompanied the photo with a caption which states "sometimes you gotta remind ‘em...".

What did Ziggler try to convey with the post?

To put things simply, Ziggler wanted to rub it in the face of Heavy Machinery and remind them they have not yet won any tag team gold on WWE, while Ziggler has been a multi-time tag team champion. Apart from that, The Showoff is also a two-time World Champion and a former United States and Intercontinental Champion.

Ziggler has been a thorn on Otis' side ever since he stole Mandy Rose from him. Last week on SmackDown, Ziggler tried to make things worse for the Heavy Machinery member by showing photos of him and Mandy spending quality time together while Heavy Machinery was in a match against SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison.

However, that made Otis snap and he proceeded to viciously assault Ziggler, and later, The Miz and Morrison, where he put both of them through a barricade and then hit them with a steel chair.