Paul Heyman recently shared his thoughts on the changes at the top of WWE.

It was an eventful summer for WWE and not just inside the ring. Former CEO Vince McMahon resigned, John Laurinaitis was dismissed, and Triple H replaced him as EVP of Talent Relations. The Game was also appointed Chief Content Officer of the company, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon took over as co-CEOs.

Speaking with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Heyman said there isn't going to be a drastic change with the product now that Triple H is at the helm of creative:

"There’s not going to be that drastic of a change in the entire concept of what we’re promoting," said Heyman. "To go from Worldwide Wrestling Federation, which then became World Wrestling Federation, to the concept that is now World Wrestling Entertainment. That was the last transition. This transition is, what do we do with this World Wrestling Entertainment with its billion-dollar license fees and how do we progress it into today’s culture, to dominate today’s culture." H/T:WrestlingNews.co

Paul Heyman on what he wants to see in WWE moving forward

Paul Heyman currently serves as the Wiseman in The Bloodline and does the bidding for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will be putting the title on the line tomorrow against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

The 57-year-old was asked by Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast what he wants to see moving forward in the company. Heyman said he has the same answer as he would if he was asked 35 years ago:

“It’s the same answer I would have given 35 years ago," said Heyman. "The same answer I gave in 1993 going into Philadelphia, the same answer I gave in 2001 coming aboard WWE, the same answer I gave Vince McMahon as executive director of RAW. New superstars, new talents, new personas, new characters, to mix in with those that we care about.” H/T: WrestlingNews.co

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Logan Paul tomorrow at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman plays a factor in the match tomorrow at Crown Jewel.

Which matches are you most excited about at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

