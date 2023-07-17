Getting heat from fans is extremely important in WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. If the crowd is disinterested in a star or a segment, they won't cheer or boo. That's the worst possible reaction – none at all.

The best heels and faces can engage the fans with promo ability, in-ring talent, or both skills. Top stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes excel at this.

While all of those stars above are faces, a great heat magnet can really help a feud. That person can get the crowd to boo whatever they do, upping the importance of the outcome.

Roman Reigns might be considered a great heel, but a good portion of the fans still cheer him regardless of what he does. Dominik Mysterio and the four following stars are currently the best heat magnets in WWE.

#5. Upstart Grayson Waller easily gets under the fans' skin

He may have just been drafted by SmackDown, but fans who watched Grayson Waller in NXT know how annoying he can be. He was one of the top heels during his run in NXT, which should translate to the main roster.

Waller has already crossed paths with veterans like AJ Styles and Edge. Stars who aren't ready for the spotlight would flounder against those performers, but Waller was able to hang with the wrestling legends.

The Grayson Waller Effect, his talk show, is also a great way to get heat as it reinforces his arrogant nature. Waller may not have captured gold in NXT, but he could be a great heel foil for a babyface champion.

#4. Baron Corbin has always angered the fans

Corbin has been a heel throughout his WWE career.

Over the last seven years, few stars have been as despised by the WWE Universe as Baron Corbin. It started with a Money in the Bank win and a United States title run.

His feud with Roman Reigns was hit-or-miss, but he always angered the fans. Whether he was Happy Corbin, Bum Corbin, King Corbin, or Constable Corbin, the performer was easy to hate. Fans couldn't help but boo the former NFL offensive lineman.

Despite never ascending up the card, Corbin is a great mid-level threat for up-and-coming stars. The WWE Universe will cheer whomever he faces by default. He's that good at getting heat.

#3. WWE fans love to hate Ronda Rousey

When Ronda Rousey initially debuted in WWE, she was easy to like. She brought legitimacy to the product due to her strong run in UFC. As she started to leapfrog full-time stars in a short amount of time, however, fans began to turn on The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

She also made comments mocking the wrestling industry, further alienating fans. Running through some other veterans during her short tenure also put her in the line of fire.

Rousey's current angle with Shayna Baszler is further proof of those facts. Baszler worked the indies before joining WWE and NXT but hasn't reached the same level of success on the main roster.

Due to Rousey's name and profile, she skipped those stops on the path. If WWE wanted Baszler to be the heel in the feud, they may need to rethink things due to how fans boo Rousey.

#2. Logan Paul quickly learned how to troll the WWE Universe

Fans didn't want Logan Paul to be Mr. Money in the Bank.

It's not hard to root against Youtube star Logan Paul. Being a social media star makes him a heel by default. Most fans don't like social media stars or influencers, and Paul is one of the pioneers of that business.

Before he even gets to the ring, the boos are usually loud. He holds his own when he cuts promos, but when his opponent gets in a good joke, the fans love it. His back-and-forth with LA Knight before Money in the Bank was further evidence of the crowd hating Paul.

Every time he climbed the ladder at Money in the Bank, the London fans loudly booed the social media star. He's good at being unlikable, and that is an easy way to get heat. Paul even got booed in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, just like The Miz.

#1. Dominik Mysterio's current heat level is historic

The disdain for Dominik started when he tormented his family.

It's hard to remember a time when a WWE star couldn't get a word in during a promo. That's the case, however, with the multi-generational star Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

Whenever the young wrestler tries to talk in WWE, fans relentlessly boo him. His antics in his feud with his family, including crashing holiday dinners, have made him one of the most hated wrestlers on the planet. Factor in the fake tough-guy act due to a night in jail, and it's easy to see why fans boo Dominik.

His cheap shots on Cody Rhodes were just icing on his heat magnet cake. Some performers are just great at getting a reaction from the crowd, and Dominik Mysterio does this with ease.

