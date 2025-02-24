Dominik Mysterio to add ex-AEW star to The Judgment Day; huge title change? 3 Predictions for WWE RAW's top heel group for this week's episode

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will serve as the final edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber PLE. The Judgment Day is set for a massive title showdown, as Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez take on Naomi & Bianca Belair for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

In this article, we will make three bold predictions for the villainous faction on WWE RAW tonight.

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might emerge as new champions

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been accused of being Jade Cargill's mystery attackers, but nothing has been confirmed yet. To add a new twist to the storyline, Judgment Day could emerge as the new Women's Tag Team Champions on tonight's show.

If that happens, Morgan and Raquel could then deny any involvement in the attack on Cargill, shifting the focus elsewhere. Additionally, reports suggest that WWE is planning a tag team push for Liv & Raquel.

If that is the case, crowning them as champions tonight would be a logical move, setting them up for a strong tag team run on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#2. Finn Balor could engage in another heated argument with Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor have been engaged in heated, non-physical altercations on WWE RAW on Netflix in recent weeks. Last week, Dominik once again pushed to add a new member to Judgment Day, but Bálor firmly rejected the idea. Additionally, the former Universal Champion failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, suffering a loss against Seth Rollins.

On tonight’s RAW, fans could witness another tense confrontation between Bálor and Dirty Dominik. This could unfold if Dominik mocks Finn for his recent loss to Rollins, leading to a heated argument and further escalating tensions within the villainous faction.

#1. A new member could be added to the Judgment Day on WWE RAW

A new member addition to The Judgment Day has been teased for weeks, but Finn Bálor's refusal has prevented it from happening. However, with Bálor’s recent loss, the faction members may no longer heed his objections and could go ahead with the plan.

On tonight’s RAW, fans might witness Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan secretly introducing a new member to the group without Bálor’s approval or even behind his back. One potential name for The Judgment Day’s new member could be former AEW star Miro, FKA Rusev, who is already anticipated to make his WWE return.

Dominik Mysterio might push for Miro’s addition because his raw power and dominance would be a huge asset to the faction. With Miro on board, Judgment Day would gain a powerhouse, strengthening its hold over the red brand.

