Dominik Mysterio to attack former world champion for stealing Liv Morgan's hotel room key? Exploring potential betrayal

The storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan took an interesting turn on RAW as the female star gave Dirty Dom the key to her hotel room. However, the key went missing later on in the show, causing major confusion among The Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan has been on a revenge tour since returning from injury a few weeks back. The 30-year-old star has already captured the Women's World Championship which was once held by Rhea Ripley and has now set her sights on Mami's Dirty Dom.

Liv continued to make advances towards Dominik Mysterio on RAW as she invited him to her room and gave him a key for the same. While the former NXT North American Champion decided not to fall into her trap, the key was slyly stolen by another Judgment Day member: Finn Balor.

The Prince has been speculated to be secretly working with Liv Morgan and his actions on RAW have further fueled the rumors. However, Balor could end up paying for his deeds if Dominik Mysterio finds out that the former is helping Morgan in turning Rhea Ripley against him.

Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan storyline is hurting Damian Priest, says WWE veteran

Liv Morgan has been trying to take Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley over the last few weeks. The Women's World Champion even kissed Dirty Dom on RAW several weeks back. Liv went a step ahead on the red brand last night as she invited The Judgment Day star to her room.

However, Dominik did not betray Mami as he did not follow up on Morgan's offer. Vince Russo was not happy with how the whole segment ended up playing out. The former WWE head writer noted that the storyline is mostly hurting Damian Priest's credibility.

"The worst part about it is you’re making Priest look like a freaking moron. I swear right after Priest won the title at WrestleMania, they had him in the Yankees booth. Here we are, he is standing there with JD McDonagh, Dominik, and the key to Liv’s room." [From 17:49 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has maintained her silence on the matter so far. Mami is currently sidelined due to an injury. She is expected to return in a few months.

