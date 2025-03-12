  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio to betray Finn Balor and replace him with 6’3’’ WWE star in Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio to betray Finn Balor and replace him with 6’3’’ WWE star in Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Modified Mar 12, 2025 02:31 GMT
Dominik Mysterio Finn Balor are part of the Judgment Day. [Image credits: Dominik
Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are part of The Judgment Day [Image credits: Dominik and WWE on Instagram]

On the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Dominik Mysterio impressed Finn Balor in a backstage segment. This happened when Dirty Dom told the former Universal Champion that Balor was getting an Intercontinental Championship shot next week on the red brand against Bron Breakker. The news surprised Finn, and he immediately hugged Dominik and was thankful for this effort.

Ad

Amid this, there is a major assumption that Dominik Mysterio might soon betray Finn Balor and replace him with Ludwig Kaiser in The Judgment Day. This speculation arose after some eagle-eyed fans spotted Dominik having a secret conversation with Kaiser backstage on WWE RAW. This hints that Mysterio could be secretly in cahoots with the Imperium member and planning something big in the upcoming weeks.

It's possible that Dominik could be privately planning to replace Finn Balor with Ludwig after the former's ongoing issues with Balor over The Judgment Day's future path.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This twist could even unfold in the forthcoming episode of WWE RAW, where Balor is set to contest for the IC Title. During the match, Dominik could disrupt the bout and pretend to aid Finn Balor in the match.

Ad

However, The Judgment Day member may eventually show his true colors and turn on Balor and cost him against Breakker. In the post-match, when Finn realizes what had happened and tries to go after Dominik, Ludwig might make his appearance and destroy the veteran.

All these developments will ensure Finn Balor is kicked out from the villainous faction and Kaiser replaces him.

Though this scenario is speculative, it could be an interesting way to shift dynamics on the red brand. The only thing that is a major hindrance in this scenario is that Ludwig is already part of Imperium.

Ad

So, WWE would need a justification for him being a member of two factions at the same time or make it clear that he has decided to leave Gunther's alliance.

Not only Ludwig Kaiser but Dominik Mysterio was spotted with another major WWE star backstage

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio was spotted backstage with WWE star Karrion Kross. The conversation between them also happened privately, similar to this week's instance between Kaiser and Dominik.

Ad

As of now, the former NXT North American Champion has yet to acknowledge his conversations with Balor. All these show that Dominik Mysterio has something big planned behind Finn's back. It will be interesting to see when he will execute the same on television.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी