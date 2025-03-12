Dominik Mysterio to betray Finn Balor and replace him with 6’3’’ WWE star in Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Dominik Mysterio impressed Finn Balor in a backstage segment. This happened when Dirty Dom told the former Universal Champion that Balor was getting an Intercontinental Championship shot next week on the red brand against Bron Breakker. The news surprised Finn, and he immediately hugged Dominik and was thankful for this effort.

Ad

Amid this, there is a major assumption that Dominik Mysterio might soon betray Finn Balor and replace him with Ludwig Kaiser in The Judgment Day. This speculation arose after some eagle-eyed fans spotted Dominik having a secret conversation with Kaiser backstage on WWE RAW. This hints that Mysterio could be secretly in cahoots with the Imperium member and planning something big in the upcoming weeks.

It's possible that Dominik could be privately planning to replace Finn Balor with Ludwig after the former's ongoing issues with Balor over The Judgment Day's future path.

Ad

Trending

This twist could even unfold in the forthcoming episode of WWE RAW, where Balor is set to contest for the IC Title. During the match, Dominik could disrupt the bout and pretend to aid Finn Balor in the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, The Judgment Day member may eventually show his true colors and turn on Balor and cost him against Breakker. In the post-match, when Finn realizes what had happened and tries to go after Dominik, Ludwig might make his appearance and destroy the veteran.

All these developments will ensure Finn Balor is kicked out from the villainous faction and Kaiser replaces him.

Though this scenario is speculative, it could be an interesting way to shift dynamics on the red brand. The only thing that is a major hindrance in this scenario is that Ludwig is already part of Imperium.

Ad

So, WWE would need a justification for him being a member of two factions at the same time or make it clear that he has decided to leave Gunther's alliance.

Not only Ludwig Kaiser but Dominik Mysterio was spotted with another major WWE star backstage

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio was spotted backstage with WWE star Karrion Kross. The conversation between them also happened privately, similar to this week's instance between Kaiser and Dominik.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As of now, the former NXT North American Champion has yet to acknowledge his conversations with Balor. All these show that Dominik Mysterio has something big planned behind Finn's back. It will be interesting to see when he will execute the same on television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback