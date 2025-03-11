6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

WWE RAW this week ended up with Roman Reigns making an earth-shaking return and destroying CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The arrival of the OTC generated a thunderous reaction from the live audience.

Besides this, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and others also made their appearance on the show, making the Road to WrestleMania 41 even more interesting. In this article, we will discuss six things WWE subtly told us on this week's edition of the red brand.

#6. Paul Heyman still loves CM Punk

When Roman Reigns destroyed Seth Rollins at ringside, his attention turned to Paul Heyman, who was in the steel cage with CM Punk. This frustrated the OTC, leading to Reigns taking down The Second City Saint. However, the actions of The Wiseman show that he still loves Punk and has a soft spot for him.

Even Roman was surprised to see Heyman hugging Punk in the ring, and many fans believe that this could soon turn into a major angle on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#5. Rhea Ripley could be added to the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair WrestleMania match soon

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair engaged in a heated segment on WWE RAW this week. However, Mami and the EST kept ignoring the Women's World Champion, which frustrated her and led to IYO delivering a tight slap on Rhea and Bianca's faces.

This segment is a major subtle hint that WWE will soon be incorporating Rhea Ripley in the Women's World title match at WrestleMania 41. This could turn the IYO vs. Belair WrestleMania title match into a Triple Threat bout, which surely makes complete sense, as Ripley has yet to have her title loss rematch.

#4. Chad Gable's mask storyline could lead to a major plot

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee faced off against The New Day on RAW. During the match, a mysterious masked figure attacked the Hall of Famer, resulting in his loss against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The mysterious figure was similar to Chad Gable.

However, when Gable was interviewed backstage, he rejected this allegation, stating that it was a fan who attacked Mysterio due to MSG's poor security. Soon after, we saw security guards taking a person out of the venue who was wearing the same mask. This storyline involving Chad Gable doesn't seem to be a one-time thing and could lead to a major plot development soon on the red brand.

If it were a one-time instance only, WWE could have let Gable accept that he was the person behind the mask rather than showing that it was someone else.

#3. Logan Paul could soon be crossing paths with John Cena and The Rock

Logan Paul made an appearance on WWE RAW this week, where he cut a promo before engaging in a heated altercation with AJ Styles. During this promo, The Maverick stated that he was ready to sell his soul to The Rock and didn't want to delay having big opportunities.

He also mentioned how John Cena finally realized the reality and turned heel. The mention of these veterans by the YouTuber appears to subtly confirm that he will soon be crossing paths with them in WWE.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could be in cahoots with a major faction member

Last week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio was spotted having a secret conversation with Karrion Kross backstage. Meanwhile, on this week's Monday Night show, Dirty Dom was also spotted having a secret conversation with Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser is already a member of the Imperium, and having a conversation with him could be a hint that Dominik might be in cahoots with him. All these cryptic segments are expected to lead towards a major Judgment Day angle soon in WWE.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns attacking CM Punk and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW at MSG is a subtle confirmation that a Triple Threat match will take place at WrestleMania 41. During the Men's Royal Rumble match, Rollins destroyed both Punk and Reigns at ringside after their elimination.

Now, with the OTC destroying both of them on the red brand, it confirms that WrestleMania 41 will witness a gigantic Triple Threat showdown between them.

