Dominik Mysterio to bring back WWE star after 318 days as Judgment Day's newest member? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has been struggling to make a mark on Monday Night RAW lately. The faction that once dripped with championships now seems to be heading toward anarchy. Besides, internal conflicts have started to create cracks within the group. Given the recent situation, Dominik Mysterio may decide to add a new member to the faction to revitalize it.

The 27-year-old could introduce Omos as the new member of The Judgment Day. The speculation arose due to an argument between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio this week on RAW. Reflecting on JD McDonagh's absence, Dirty Dom pitched Balor the idea of adding a new member to the stable, as he believed that the group was losing its strength.

However, The Prince outright rejected his proposal, urging The Latino Cheat to focus on himself. This visibly frustrated the 27-year-old. Regardless of Balor's orders, Dominik Mysterio could make a huge move and bring back a seven-foot-three-inch giant after 318 days next week. He could bring back Omos, who has been away from WWE television since competing in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

WWE reportedly had plans to bring back The Nigerian Giant at the Royal Rumble, but that did not happen. This could finally come to fruition next week on RAW. While the addition of a new member might infuriate Finn Balor, Dominik could justify his actions, stating that Omos would not be a member but rather an enforcer of the faction.

The addition of the former RAW Tag Team Champion could bring a fresh dynamic to the faction. Moreover, it would also provide the muscle power the group currently lacks on Monday Night RAW. However, this is currently speculation.

Dominik Mysterio to kick out Finn Balor from The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day has been trying to re-establish itself as a dominant force on the roster. However, the group seems to be grappling with internal tensions, particularly between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The two stars have been involved in multiple disputes in recent months.

Therefore, rumors have been swirling around that Mysterio might kick Balor out of the group and take over the faction in the coming days. The former Universal Champion has undermined Dirty Dom's credibility on numerous instances by mocking his failures. A notable incident happened on last night's RAW when Finn Balor blamed Dominik Mysterio for JD McDonagh's injury.

As a result, the former NXT North American Champion could orchestrate a huge plan against the veteran star to get rid of him. If he manages to bring Omos as a potential enforcer, the 27-year-old could join forces with the giant to oust Balor. Such an angle could set up a long-awaited clash between both The Judgment Day members, a feud fans have been clamoring for months.

Moreover, other members such as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez seem to favor Dominik Mysterio more than Finn Balor. Therefore, it may be a matter of time before Dom Dom snaps and turns on The Demon. However, this is speculative at this point.

