Dominik Mysterio to cheat on Rhea Ripley with 29-year-old WWE star following WrestleMania XL? Shocking betrayal explored

As WrestleMania XL approaches, all doesn't seem well between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The two had a little tension on last night's episode of RAW, which could lead to something big. Mami is getting cheered by WWE fans all over the world, so she could be turning into a babyface soon.

She is still with Dirty Dom, but expect a high-profile breakup between the two after the Women's World Champion faces Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. Dominik has adopted many of Eddie Guerrero's characteristics in his persona, including the mullet and Latino Heat nickname.

So, it isn't out of the question that Ripley catches him cheating like Chyna caught Eddie over two decades ago. But who would Dominik Mysterio cheat on Mami with? Enter Liv Morgan. The woman Rhea Ripley injured months ago. Who said her revenge tour has to be as a babyface?

It seems like Morgan is about to descend into madness, having come second in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches. She is desperate for a world title match against Ripley, and with The Eradicator likely turning face soon, the former Money in the Bank winner should turn heel.

Liv Morgan can take advantage of the tension between the Judgment Day members by stealing Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley. It would break Mami's heart while confirming a double turn with her turning face and Liv turning heel.

This angle is an effective way to spice up the potential feud between Ripley and Morgan, making it even more personal than it already is. While a title change would be unlikely, it would still be a big thing for the former members of Liv 2 Brutality to have such a high-profile angle.

Could Rhea Ripley vs Dominik Mysterio happen in WWE?

While Rhea Ripley's potential breakup with Dominik Mysterio leads to a feud with Liv Morgan in this scenario, fans will likely want to see an intergender match between the two. After all, The Eradicator has been beating up male WWE Superstars ever since she joined The Judgment Day.

Seeing Mami dish out a beating on Dirty Dom would be poetic. The only way WWE would pit the two in a singles match is if Rhea Ripley squashed Dominik Mysterio. That's precisely what should happen following their breakup. It has the potential to be one of the biggest moments in either star's respective careers.