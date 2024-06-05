Dominik Mysterio is not cheating on Rhea Ripley, he is likely getting framed

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's story on Monday Night RAW has never failed to entertain. From the moment the on-screen romance began, WWE fans were hooked.

So today, when Liv Morgan is seen getting close to Dominik, one may wonder if Dominik is truly considering aligning with the Women's World Champion or if he's being framed for being a "cheater."

Well, several possibilities have been considered and this too must be considered. Dirty Dom has been portrayed as the man who will betray The Eradicator, but maybe he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Trending

Finn Balor should be questioned about his intentions

The Prince is well aware that Damian Priest will side with Rhea Ripley over Liv Morgan. Furthermore, he's worked with Dominik Mysterio long enough to know that Mysterio will not betray Ripley. So, if Balor wants to become the World Heavyweight Champion, he needs to separate Mysterio from Ripley.

Since Balor was already spotted exiting the same car as Morgan, they could have chalked out a plan to set up Mysterio. The idea is to have Liv get close to Dominik and Finn jumping in to save Mysterio. This way, the Irish star can gain Ripley's trust and frame the former NXT North American Champion for actually enjoying the attention from Liv Morgan.

JD McDonagh was seen speaking to Liv Morgan

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are seen together most of the time on WWE RAW. Furthermore, McDonagh was recently seen speaking to Morgan the red brand. It's possible that the Irish Ace is involved in setting up Mysterio as well.

One of the possible plots of Morgan and Balor could happened last week on RAW, when Balor and McDonagh ran out during the Steel Cage rematch knowing Braun Strowman would come out for them in ringside. As a result, Dominik Mysterio will need to leave ringside and not be able to help Becky Lynch out of the cage.

Expand Tweet

Even though Mysterio's intentions were in the right place, McDonagh coming out ringside is what spoilt the plan. Unfortunately, it was Dirty Dom who was painted in a shady light following Lynch's loss.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley need a proper ending

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's story cannot come to an end while The Eradicator is off WWE TV. Therefore, the storyline where Balor and McDonagh are setting up Mysterio should continue until Ripley returns to the ring.

She needs to be actively present on WWE TV when the final chapter of Mysterio and her on-screen romance unfolds. The Eradicator is currently out of action due to an injury that she suffered at the hands of Liv Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback