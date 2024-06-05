Top star to quit The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan to replace Dirty Dom - 4 ways Triple H can shock us in WWE's hottest angle

The Judgment Day's story has become the hottest topic in WWE. Since Rhea Ripley was written off TV due to her shoulder injury, the angles used for the faction have been wild. For one, Triple H is not keeping the story PG-rated anymore!

Second, fans don't know what to expect next. While some speculations are happening within the WWE Universe, Triple H has been evolving the story in the most interesting manner possible.

Here are four ways Triple H can add more spice to The Judgment Day story:

#4. Damian Priest quits The Judgment Day

It's about time someone leaves Judgment Day to make room for the newcomers, and Damian Priest seems like the best choice.

First, he is holding the World Heavyweight Championship and needs a singles run to establish his dominance as champion like Seth Rollins did. Second, no one seems to respect what he wants and doesn't want.

Back in the day, The Archer of Infamy was against adding JD McDonagh to the faction, but the others found him a spot anyway. Dominik Mysterio is trying to add Carlito to the group, and only Priest seems to have a problem with it. Finally, Mysterio and Balor continue to involve themselves with Liv Morgan despite Priest demanding they stop.

If this continues, The Archer of Infamy can leave the faction and focus on himself!

#3. Liv Morgan replaces Dominik Mysterio with Finn Balor

The current Women's World Champion has been playing all sorts of love tricks with Dominik Mysterio. She has kissed him, tried to seduce him, and even refused to back away after being threatened. However, all of these can be just tricks and nothing else.

You see, Morgan's whole revenge tour revolves around taking everything from Rhea Ripley. It seems that Mysterio is getting swayed by Morgan's words, and Finn Balor is jumping in to save him from Morgan. Taking everything from Ripley can also mean hurting Dominik Mysterio, and Morgan can do so by replacing 'Dirty Dom' with The Prince.

Liv Morgan and Finn Balor can reveal they've been working together secretly to break Dominik Mysterio's bubble of everyone wanting to be with him!

#2. Rhea Ripley finds an ally in Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley has to watch the action unfold for Judgment Day since she isn't medically cleared to return. Once she is cleared to return, The Eradicator has some big decisions to make. First, will she stay with the faction or leave?

It seems the most logical choice is to leave the faction and form an alliance with someone who has a history with The Judgment Day: Drew McIntyre. Previously, she had tried to help him against former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, but he refused. This time, he is feuding with Damian Priest, and Ripley's alliance can come in handy.

Given that Damian Priest hasn't done much to keep Liv Morgan away from the faction, The Eradicator can choose to leave all the members in the rearview mirror and move forward with Drew McIntyre as WWE's newest on-screen power couple!

#1. The Judgment Day unleashes an attack on Damian Priest

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh seem to have no issues with one another. On the other hand, Mysterio and Balor can form a stronger bond over their "fondness" for Liv Morgan. However, if they want to add Morgan to The Judgment Day, they will need to either bring Priest on board or kick him out of the group. The latter seems like a more doable option.

So, Balor, Mysterio, and McDonagh can unleash an attack on The Archer of Infamy, remove him from the group, add Liv Morgan and maybe even Carlito, and trigger Damian Priest's face turn!

