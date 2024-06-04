Dominik Mysterio might be a pawn in Liv Morgan's games on WWE RAW; Analyzing extensive plot twist

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan addressed her actions on the May 27, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW last night. Last week, the 29-year-old shocked the world by passionately kissing Dominik Mysterio after the latter helped her retain the Women's World Title in a Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch.

Morgan opened last night's edition of the flagship show with a segment with Dirty Dom, where she made it clear that she would take everything from Rhea Ripley, including Mami's Latino Heat. Liv went uncomfortably close to Mysterio during the segment before Finn Balor intervened. The Prince asserted that none of The Judgment Day members were on Morgan's side before demanding the Women's World Champion leave the ring.

However, Balor stopping Morgan could be part of the larger game that the duo is seemingly playing with Dom Dom.

Finn Balor tried to stop Dominik Mysterio from helping Becky Lynch

Dominik Mysterio seemingly tried to help Becky Lynch retain her Women's World Title against Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, his ploy backfired, and Morgan walked away as the new champion. Dominik tried to come to The Man's aid during the latter's Steel Cage Match with Morgan last week on RAW.

However, just as Dirty Dom opened the cage gate for Lynch to escape, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh rushed ringside to stop him. This indicates that Finn Balor has been secretly rooting for Liv Morgan's victory and may have formed an alliance with her.

Finn Balor is a better choice than Dominik Mysterio for Liv Morgan's plans

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is centered around the 29-year-old taking everything away from Rhea Ripley. However, that doesn't mean she wants to ally with Dominik Mysterio. The 29-year-old could be using Mysterio to destroy the latter's relationship with Mami. Additionally, if Morgan intends to dismantle The Judgment Day completely, she may have already approached Finn Balor.

Balor and Morgan could have formed an alliance where the former Universal Champion "shields" Mysterio from Liv to earn the trust of Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley before eventually turning on them. The Prince could take down Dominik Mysterio before targeting Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. Similarly, Liv could take advantage of a vulnerable Rhea Ripley and complete her revenge tour.

Finn Balor was recently spotted backstage with the Women's World Champion on RAW

While the changing dynamics between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks have garnered attention, fans were shocked to see Balor and Morgan exiting the same car during an episode of RAW last month. It's possible he became cautious about his actions and began tip-toeing around with Morgan.

Keeping the spotlight firmly on Dominik Mysterio might be part of a long-term ploy from Liv Morgan and Finn Balor, as it has helped sow seeds of mistrust against Dom Dom in the minds of The Judgment Day members, including Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see how the saga unfolds in the coming weeks.